Ensuring a Seamless Haj Experience for Indian Pilgrims

The Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Khan, conducted an inspection of Haj facilities on Thursday aimed at ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience for Indian participants.

With a total Haj quota of 1.75 lakh pilgrims for 2025, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh announced on X that Ambassador Khan examined functional desks, branch offices, and dispensaries set up to aid Indian pilgrims in Makkah.

During the visit, Khan, accompanied by Consul (Haj) Muhammed Abdul Jaleel, carried out an extensive review of Azizia transport services in Makkah, which ensure a seamless 24-hour service from pilgrims' residences to the Haram Sharif.

(With inputs from agencies.)