Left Menu

Ensuring a Seamless Haj Experience for Indian Pilgrims

The Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Khan, inspected facilities in Makkah dedicated to serving Indian Haj pilgrims. Accompanied by Consul Muhammed Abdul Jaleel, Khan reviewed various logistical arrangements, including Azizia transport, which provides continuous service between residences and Haram Sharif.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 13:50 IST
Ensuring a Seamless Haj Experience for Indian Pilgrims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Khan, conducted an inspection of Haj facilities on Thursday aimed at ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience for Indian participants.

With a total Haj quota of 1.75 lakh pilgrims for 2025, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh announced on X that Ambassador Khan examined functional desks, branch offices, and dispensaries set up to aid Indian pilgrims in Makkah.

During the visit, Khan, accompanied by Consul (Haj) Muhammed Abdul Jaleel, carried out an extensive review of Azizia transport services in Makkah, which ensure a seamless 24-hour service from pilgrims' residences to the Haram Sharif.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025