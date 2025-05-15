Cannes Film Market Navigates Turbulence Amid Trade Tariffs

Amid a backdrop of uncertainty, the Cannes Film Market proceeds, with U.S. President Trump's proposed tariffs casting a shadow over the event. Despite initial fears, the international film community adopts a cautious, business-as-usual stance.

Hosting over 15,000 participants, the market highlights the resilience of the indie film industry, still grappling with pandemic aftershocks and recent Hollywood strikes. While tariffs are a concern, no formal discussions are planned at this year's gathering. U.S. representation remains strong, signaling enduring industry interest.

As independent films like 'The Brutalist' and 'Anora' thrive internationally, the demand for diverse content is evident. With consumers showing preference for global stories, industry heads see potential beyond political hurdles, particularly in emerging film financing avenues that democratize investments.

