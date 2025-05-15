Left Menu

Pilgrim Decline at Char Dham Yatra: 31% Drop Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand saw a 31% drop in pilgrims due to rising India-Pakistan tensions. The SDC Foundation linked the decline to decreased interstate travel, stressing the need for government action to boost confidence. With improved conditions, footfall is expected to rise.

  • India

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has experienced a notable 31% decrease in pilgrim numbers within the first two weeks compared to the same period last year, according to a report by the Dehradun-based SDC Foundation.

The foundation highlighted that 6,62,446 pilgrims visited the sacred Himalayan shrines this year, a stark contrast to the 9,61,302 who attended last year, from April 30 to May 13. The report attributes this significant decline to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following recent terror incidents, which have affected public sentiment and travel willingness, particularly from regions like Punjab and Haryana.

Anoop Nautiyal, head of the SDC Foundation, expressed hope for a recovery in pilgrim numbers as tensions ease. He emphasized the need for the Uttarakhand government to act swiftly, by implementing recommendations from their previous report to improve travel protocols, and ensuring stakeholder consultations for better pilgrimage management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

