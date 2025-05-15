Left Menu

Sister Midnight: A Cinematic Debut of Transformation and Mystery

The film 'Sister Midnight,' starring Radhika Apte and directed by Karan Kandhari, is set for a May 23 release. Nominated for a BAFTA and several other awards, this film explores a unique narrative of transformation following a young woman's struggles in an arranged marriage in Mumbai.

Updated: 15-05-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:51 IST
Sister Midnight (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The highly anticipated film 'Sister Midnight,' directed by Karan Kandhari and featuring Radhika Apte in a standout role, is preparing for its theatrical release on May 23. The film, which has already garnered a nomination for the 78th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), promises a unique cinematic experience.

Apart from Apte, the film boasts an impressive cast including Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe, and Navya Sawant. 'Sister Midnight' was a hot topic at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, competing for the prestigious Golden Camera award and participating in the Directors' Fortnight. It also heralded success by winning Best Picture at Austin's Fantastic Fest.

'Sister Midnight' weaves the extraordinary tale of Uma, portrayed by Apte, who grapples with the challenges of life within an arranged marriage. The narrative takes a dark turn when a mosquito bite leads Uma down an unexpected path of transformation, exploring themes of survival and self-discovery. Director Kandhari draws inspiration from the silent cinema legend Buster Keaton, infusing the film with humor and subtlety in performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

