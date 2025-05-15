Left Menu

Tapping the Potential of Birdwatching for Eco-Friendly Tourism

The study by IIM Lucknow investigates how birdwatching influences tourists to adopt environmentally-responsible behavior. It suggests that improving birdwatching experiences can enhance tourists' environmental consciousness. With over 1,300 bird species in India, avi-tourism offers significant potential to promote sustainability and conservation through well-designed tourist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:22 IST
In a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, researchers explored the potential of birdwatching to encourage environmentally-responsible behavior among tourists. Published in the 'Tourism Recreation Research' journal, the paper examines how birdwatching creates an immersive nature experience, motivating individuals to adopt eco-friendly habits.

The research team, led by Anirban Chakraborty of IIM Lucknow and Debankur Saha from Krea University, employed the Stimulus-Organism-Response (SOR) framework to assess responses from over 300 birdwatching tourists. Findings reveal that the quality of the birdwatching experience is instrumental in strengthening tourists' motivation for environmentally-responsible behavior.

Tapping into India's rich avian diversity, the study highlights avi-tourism's potential to foster sustainability. It calls on tourism operators and policymakers to enhance tourist experiences and design eco-friendly policies, ultimately benefiting conservation efforts and local communities.

