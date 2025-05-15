Tapping the Potential of Birdwatching for Eco-Friendly Tourism

In a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, researchers explored the potential of birdwatching to encourage environmentally-responsible behavior among tourists. Published in the 'Tourism Recreation Research' journal, the paper examines how birdwatching creates an immersive nature experience, motivating individuals to adopt eco-friendly habits.

The research team, led by Anirban Chakraborty of IIM Lucknow and Debankur Saha from Krea University, employed the Stimulus-Organism-Response (SOR) framework to assess responses from over 300 birdwatching tourists. Findings reveal that the quality of the birdwatching experience is instrumental in strengthening tourists' motivation for environmentally-responsible behavior.

Tapping into India's rich avian diversity, the study highlights avi-tourism's potential to foster sustainability. It calls on tourism operators and policymakers to enhance tourist experiences and design eco-friendly policies, ultimately benefiting conservation efforts and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)