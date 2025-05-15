Indian Tourism to Turkiye and Azerbaijan Faces Decline Amid Political Tensions

In a significant shift, Indian tourism to Turkiye and Azerbaijan might witness a notable decline following these countries' recent support for Pakistan in a conflict involving India. Insiders suggest the Indian government could discourage travel to the nations that backed Pakistan during the dispute.

Multiple educational institutions and cinema associations in India are reconsidering their association with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees and All Indian Cine Workers Association have already urged a boycott of Turkiye for film productions amid political apprehensions.

India's trade with Turkiye and Azerbaijan is under scrutiny, with educational ties suspended. The geopolitical tensions have introduced economic uncertainties, impacting the vibrant tourism sector, which annually attracts hundreds of thousands of Indian tourists and significant destination wedding business.

