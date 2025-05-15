Left Menu

Indian Tourism to Turkiye and Azerbaijan Faces Decline Amid Political Tensions

Turkiye and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan in a recent conflict with India is likely to impact Indian tourism, destination weddings, and film shootings in these countries. The Indian government and cinema associations are urging a boycott, while trade relations and educational collaborations are being reconsidered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant shift, Indian tourism to Turkiye and Azerbaijan might witness a notable decline following these countries' recent support for Pakistan in a conflict involving India. Insiders suggest the Indian government could discourage travel to the nations that backed Pakistan during the dispute.

Multiple educational institutions and cinema associations in India are reconsidering their association with Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees and All Indian Cine Workers Association have already urged a boycott of Turkiye for film productions amid political apprehensions.

India's trade with Turkiye and Azerbaijan is under scrutiny, with educational ties suspended. The geopolitical tensions have introduced economic uncertainties, impacting the vibrant tourism sector, which annually attracts hundreds of thousands of Indian tourists and significant destination wedding business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

