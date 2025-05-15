Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Facing Legal Trouble Over Traffic Violations

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is embroiled in legal trouble, with charges filed against him for allegedly breaking traffic rules and misbehaving with traffic authorities in Hyderabad. The complaint was lodged two days ago by the Jubilee Hills police.

This incident is part of an ongoing saga involving Sreenivas, who, according to the Jubilee Hills police inspector, received a formal notice concerning his actions on the 13th of this month. Sreenivas, known for his debut in the 2014 Telugu film 'Alludu Seenu', continues to make headlines beyond his cinematic roles.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has featured in several notable films including 'Speedunnodu', 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka', 'Saakshyam', 'Kavacham', and 'Rakshasudu'. Despite his burgeoning film career, his recent behavior attracts legal scrutiny, casting a shadow over his public image.

