Left Menu

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Facing Legal Trouble Over Traffic Violations

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been charged with violating traffic rules and misbehavior towards traffic police in Hyderabad. The Jubilee Hills police registered a case two days ago, noting this is not the first time Sreenivas has been involved in controversy. Sreenivas debuted in the 2014 film 'Alludu Seenu'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:04 IST
Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Facing Legal Trouble Over Traffic Violations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is embroiled in legal trouble, with charges filed against him for allegedly breaking traffic rules and misbehaving with traffic authorities in Hyderabad. The complaint was lodged two days ago by the Jubilee Hills police.

This incident is part of an ongoing saga involving Sreenivas, who, according to the Jubilee Hills police inspector, received a formal notice concerning his actions on the 13th of this month. Sreenivas, known for his debut in the 2014 Telugu film 'Alludu Seenu', continues to make headlines beyond his cinematic roles.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has featured in several notable films including 'Speedunnodu', 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka', 'Saakshyam', 'Kavacham', and 'Rakshasudu'. Despite his burgeoning film career, his recent behavior attracts legal scrutiny, casting a shadow over his public image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025