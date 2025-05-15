Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Facing Legal Trouble Over Traffic Violations
Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been charged with violating traffic rules and misbehavior towards traffic police in Hyderabad. The Jubilee Hills police registered a case two days ago, noting this is not the first time Sreenivas has been involved in controversy. Sreenivas debuted in the 2014 film 'Alludu Seenu'.
Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is embroiled in legal trouble, with charges filed against him for allegedly breaking traffic rules and misbehaving with traffic authorities in Hyderabad. The complaint was lodged two days ago by the Jubilee Hills police.
This incident is part of an ongoing saga involving Sreenivas, who, according to the Jubilee Hills police inspector, received a formal notice concerning his actions on the 13th of this month. Sreenivas, known for his debut in the 2014 Telugu film 'Alludu Seenu', continues to make headlines beyond his cinematic roles.
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has featured in several notable films including 'Speedunnodu', 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka', 'Saakshyam', 'Kavacham', and 'Rakshasudu'. Despite his burgeoning film career, his recent behavior attracts legal scrutiny, casting a shadow over his public image.
