AI Video of Pahalgam Attack Showcases India's Bold Stance

In a groundbreaking effort to depict recent security events through cutting-edge technology, an AI-generated video has meticulously recreated the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. Produced by the India Today Group, this seven-minute video details the unfolding of the May 10, 2025, assault and the robust retaliation by Indian forces against nine identified Pakistani terror hubs. Originally aired on May 13, the compelling narrative has since sparked widespread discussion.

Promoting the message of India's Bold New Normal, the AI-driven depiction offers a vivid account of the sequence of events in the attack and the actions taken by courageous Indian soldiers. Recognizing the power of this medium, the India Today Group arranged a public showing at Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk, drawing significant public engagement and awareness on May 13 and 14. The large-scale digital displays attracted local viewers, underscoring the national resilience narrative and aiming to unify sentiments in the Kashmir region.

The initiative has garnered widespread acclaim on social media platforms such as Twitter, with endorsements from the ruling BJP's official accounts, reinforcing themes of national solidarity and strength amidst adversity. This innovative approach to storytelling is reshaping how critical incidents are communicated to the public, especially in regions deeply affected by terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)