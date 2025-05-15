Left Menu

Embassy Efforts Ensure Smooth Pilgrimage for Indian Haj Pilgrims

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Suhel Khan, inspected facilities arranged for Indian Haj pilgrims in Makkah. Accompanied by Consul Muhammed Abdul Jaleel, Khan reviewed transport services and welcomed an all-women pilgrim group from Kerala. India's Haj quota for 2025 is set at 1.75 lakh pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for Indian Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan conducted a detailed inspection of the facilities in place. The inspection aimed to streamline the services available to the pilgrims, ensuring their journey remains hassle-free.

Accompanying Dr. Khan, Consul Muhammed Abdul Jaleel and other coordinators reviewed the various desks and dispensaries set up to cater to the pilgrims' needs in Makkah. The embassy highlighted the efficient operations of the Azizia transport system, a 24-hour service designed to ferry pilgrims from their residences to the Haram Sharif.

Dr. Khan also extended a warm welcome to a pioneering all-women group of pilgrims from Kerala at the Jeddah Haj Terminal, made possible by the Indian government's progressive 'Lady Without Mehram' policy. The embassy's efforts underscore the dedication to support the 1.75 lakh Indian pilgrims projected for Haj 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

