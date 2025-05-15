Left Menu

Foot-Washing Controversy Erupts at Miss World Contest in Telangana

A viral video showing women washing the feet of Miss World contestants at Ramappa Temple ignited controversy in Telangana. Political parties criticized the act as degrading to local women, while the state defended it as custom. Opposition leaders demanded apologies, citing the incident as dishonoring Telangana's dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A video depicting an incident where local women were seen washing the feet of Miss World contestants at the Ramappa Temple sparked a contentious debate in Telangana. The opposition BRS and BJP criticized the act, labeling it a degradation of Telangana women's dignity.

Amidst the growing discontent, the state government released a statement via 'X' defending the tradition as a gesture of honor towards their international guests, as per the cultural code 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. However, the backlash was fierce, with prominent political leaders demanding accountability.

The controversy intensified with critiques aimed at the Congress government for allegedly compromising on the dignity of local women. BRS and BJP leaders called for public apologies, condemning the incident as an affront to Indian culture and self-respect amid ongoing Miss World events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

