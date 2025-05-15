Left Menu

Actor Bellamkonda Srinivas in Legal Limelight over Rash Driving Incident

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Srinivas faces charges for allegedly driving rashly and disobeying traffic instructions at Jubilee Hills' Journalists’ colony. The incident occurred on May 13 when he reportedly drove on the wrong side and towards a traffic constable. The police have seized his vehicle, and counselling was administered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu film industry actor Bellamkonda Srinivas has found himself embroiled in a legal issue. The actor faces charges following an incident in which he allegedly drove his car rashly and against traffic rules on a road in Jubilee Hills.

The event unfolded at the Journalists' colony junction on May 13. Srinivas reportedly ignored clear instructions from a traffic constable on duty, who directed him to execute a U-turn to adhere to the driving regulations in the area.

Further complicating the matter, Srinivas allegedly drove towards the traffic officer in a rash fashion. Police have registered a case for rash driving and obstructing a public servant. Following the incident, the vehicle was seized, and Srinivas appeared before police for mandatory counselling.

