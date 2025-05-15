Actor Bellamkonda Srinivas in Legal Limelight over Rash Driving Incident

Telugu film industry actor Bellamkonda Srinivas has found himself embroiled in a legal issue. The actor faces charges following an incident in which he allegedly drove his car rashly and against traffic rules on a road in Jubilee Hills.

The event unfolded at the Journalists' colony junction on May 13. Srinivas reportedly ignored clear instructions from a traffic constable on duty, who directed him to execute a U-turn to adhere to the driving regulations in the area.

Further complicating the matter, Srinivas allegedly drove towards the traffic officer in a rash fashion. Police have registered a case for rash driving and obstructing a public servant. Following the incident, the vehicle was seized, and Srinivas appeared before police for mandatory counselling.

(With inputs from agencies.)