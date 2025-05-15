Branding Delhi: Elevating the Capital's Global Image

The Delhi government is on the brink of launching an ambitious campaign aimed at rebranding the city as a vibrant, culturally-rich global tourism hub.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the city's potential to become more than a transit hub and unveiled plans for initiatives such as an international film festival to attract filmmakers and bolster Delhi's image as a prime shooting location. High on the agenda is an investment summit to lure both national and international investors. Additionally, a new tourism circuit will connect significant landmarks, integrating the heritage and modernity of the city.

This campaign aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's vision of reimagining Delhi as a 'Developed Capital' and promises digital outreach and global cultural collaborations. It seeks to elevate both popular and lesser-known tourist spots, ensuring a transparent and inclusive strategy by soliciting stakeholder feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)