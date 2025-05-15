Left Menu

Branding Delhi: Elevating the Capital's Global Image

The Delhi government, led by Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and supported by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, plans a 'Branding Delhi' campaign. The initiative includes film festivals, tourism circuits, and investment programs to highlight Delhi's cultural richness, aiming to transform it into a global tourism hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:19 IST
Branding Delhi: Elevating the Capital's Global Image
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is on the brink of launching an ambitious campaign aimed at rebranding the city as a vibrant, culturally-rich global tourism hub.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the city's potential to become more than a transit hub and unveiled plans for initiatives such as an international film festival to attract filmmakers and bolster Delhi's image as a prime shooting location. High on the agenda is an investment summit to lure both national and international investors. Additionally, a new tourism circuit will connect significant landmarks, integrating the heritage and modernity of the city.

This campaign aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's vision of reimagining Delhi as a 'Developed Capital' and promises digital outreach and global cultural collaborations. It seeks to elevate both popular and lesser-known tourist spots, ensuring a transparent and inclusive strategy by soliciting stakeholder feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025