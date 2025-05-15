Branding Delhi: Elevating the Capital's Global Image
The Delhi government, led by Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra and supported by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, plans a 'Branding Delhi' campaign. The initiative includes film festivals, tourism circuits, and investment programs to highlight Delhi's cultural richness, aiming to transform it into a global tourism hub.
The Delhi government is on the brink of launching an ambitious campaign aimed at rebranding the city as a vibrant, culturally-rich global tourism hub.
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the city's potential to become more than a transit hub and unveiled plans for initiatives such as an international film festival to attract filmmakers and bolster Delhi's image as a prime shooting location. High on the agenda is an investment summit to lure both national and international investors. Additionally, a new tourism circuit will connect significant landmarks, integrating the heritage and modernity of the city.
This campaign aligns with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's vision of reimagining Delhi as a 'Developed Capital' and promises digital outreach and global cultural collaborations. It seeks to elevate both popular and lesser-known tourist spots, ensuring a transparent and inclusive strategy by soliciting stakeholder feedback.
