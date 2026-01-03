Andhra Pradesh: A Beacon for Investment in 2026

In a significant boost for Andhra Pradesh, the state has been recognized as the leading investment destination in India for the first nine months of FY26, accounting for more than 25% of all proposed investments.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attributed this impressive achievement to the state's progressive policy reforms, particularly those enhancing the speed of doing business.

Naidu emphasized that this milestone is only the beginning of continued development, as the government remains committed to fostering partnerships and sustaining economic growth.