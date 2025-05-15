Infantino's Timely Balancing Act: From Middle East Politics to FIFA Assembly
Gianni Infantino's flight delay from the Middle East postponed the start of FIFA's annual meeting in Paraguay. Citing the importance of representing soccer at high-level political events, Infantino apologized for the delay. He was previously with U.S. President Trump in Saudi Arabia and Qatar for political engagements.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino's late arrival from the Middle East pushed back the opening of FIFA's annual meeting of 211 member federations. Infantino joined U.S. President Donald Trump on a trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, prioritizing significant political engagements.
Infantino's Qatari private jet touched down in Paraguay just an hour before the meeting was scheduled to start, resulting in a delay of over three hours. He apologized multiple times, emphasizing his responsibility to represent soccer at these crucial diplomatic interactions.
Despite the delay, Infantino maintained the importance of his presence in the Middle East, underscoring the significance of these political ties. Paraguay President Santiago Peña, who also delayed his address, praised Infantino as both a personal and national ally.
