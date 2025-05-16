Operation Sindoor: Drones Redefine Modern Warfare Paradigm

The significance of drones in modern warfare has been underscored by Operation Sindoor, marking a shift towards new warfare paradigms involving space and cyberspace, according to retired Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt. The former Director General of Military Operations stresses the importance of war being a last resort.

In an interview, Bhatt critiqued social media warmongers discontented with the brief duration of the conflict, which ended in four days, advocating diplomatic methods over aggressive territorial claims. India, he asserts, has achieved its strategic objectives without full-scale war.

Drones have revolutionized warfare, Bhatt notes, citing their use in recent conflicts like those between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Future battlefields will integrate unmanned aerial vehicles alongside important cyber and space elements. Bhatt, now a leader in India's space sector, underscores the need for countries to protect their space assets.

