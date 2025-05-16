Operation Sindoor: Drones Redefine Modern Warfare Paradigm
Operation Sindoor highlights the transformative role of drones, space, and cyberspace in modern military conflicts. Retired Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt urges war as a last resort, emphasizing preparedness and strategic growth. The evolving dynamics with Pakistan and advances in space technology underline changing warfare paradigms.
- Country:
- India
The significance of drones in modern warfare has been underscored by Operation Sindoor, marking a shift towards new warfare paradigms involving space and cyberspace, according to retired Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt. The former Director General of Military Operations stresses the importance of war being a last resort.
In an interview, Bhatt critiqued social media warmongers discontented with the brief duration of the conflict, which ended in four days, advocating diplomatic methods over aggressive territorial claims. India, he asserts, has achieved its strategic objectives without full-scale war.
Drones have revolutionized warfare, Bhatt notes, citing their use in recent conflicts like those between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Future battlefields will integrate unmanned aerial vehicles alongside important cyber and space elements. Bhatt, now a leader in India's space sector, underscores the need for countries to protect their space assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyber Forces Unleash Alleged Data Breach on Indian Military Systems
Tensions Escalate as Pakistan Warns of Potential Indian Military Strike
Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek last night to target our military installations: Indian military.
Pakistan Cricket Board decides to reschedule Thursday's PSL match in Rawalpindi after Indian military strikes in the country.
Pakistan violated Indian airspace to target our military installations on intervening night of May 8 and 9: Indian military.