Celebrating Sikkim: A State of Natural Beauty and Cultural Diversity
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes to the people of Sikkim on its foundation day, recognizing the state's natural beauty and cultural diversity. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister PS Tamang Golay, Sikkim has continued its development path since becoming an Indian state in 1975.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media on Friday to convey his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of the state's foundation day.
Adityanath praised Sikkim for its unique natural beauty and cultural diversity, emphasizing its developmental progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister PS Tamang Golay.
Sikkim, which became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975, after being a protectorate post-Independence, was lauded for its strides in development. Adityanath expressed his hopes for Sikkim's continued prosperity, invoking blessings from Lord Shri Ram.
