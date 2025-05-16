Celebrating Sikkim: A State of Natural Beauty and Cultural Diversity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to social media on Friday to convey his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of the state's foundation day.

Adityanath praised Sikkim for its unique natural beauty and cultural diversity, emphasizing its developmental progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister PS Tamang Golay.

Sikkim, which became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975, after being a protectorate post-Independence, was lauded for its strides in development. Adityanath expressed his hopes for Sikkim's continued prosperity, invoking blessings from Lord Shri Ram.

(With inputs from agencies.)