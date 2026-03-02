Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Development Surge: Yogi Adityanath's Double-Engine Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes grassroots-driven development, highlighting a significant MoU with 1-OAK to boost the state's real estate and infrastructure sectors. During his visit to Singapore, this agreement reflects strong investor confidence in the state's economic growth and expanding industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath affirmed on Monday the state government's steadfast commitment to ensuring comprehensive amenities and safety for its residents. Speaking at the Holika Dahan Shobha Yatra, Adityanath underscored that true development emanates from grassroots efforts.

Highlighting the double-engine government's approach, he stated that state-level progress directly impacts national development, with grassroots initiatives being fundamental. He stressed the importance of empowering villages and towns to foster nationwide growth.

In a significant development, Uttar Pradesh is poised for a substantial boost in its real estate and infrastructure domains, following a Rs 3,000 crore MoU signed with major developer 1-OAK during Adityanath's visit to Singapore. The agreement indicates robust investor confidence in the state's economic prospects and emerging sectors.

