Tragedy on Everest: The Final Ascent of Subrata Ghosh

Subrata Ghosh, an experienced climber, tragically lost his life on Mt Everest after exhibiting signs of altitude sickness during his descent. The 45-year-old, hailing from West Bengal, India, became the second foreigner to die on the world's highest peak this climbing season.

According to Bodhraj Bhandari, Managing Director at Snowy Horizon Treks, Ghosh passed away just beneath the Hillary Step, near Everest's summit. Despite summiting the peak with his guide at around 2 PM, Ghosh became too exhausted to continue his descent, ultimately refusing to move.

Ghosh was part of a larger expedition organized by the Mountaineering Association of Krishnanagar. While efforts are being made to retrieve his body, the climbing community mourns the loss amidst a season where over 50 climbers have successfully reached the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)