Dreams in a Box: Miss Ireland's Journey to Inspire the Next Generation

Miss Ireland, Jasmine Gerhardt, achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a beauty queen after three attempts. Her 'Dream In A Box' initiative for the Miss World pageant aims to empower children globally by encouraging them to dream big, supported by educational and creative materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:28 IST
Jasmine Gerhardt, the newly crowned Miss Ireland, knows firsthand the power of perseverance and dreaming big. After three attempts, Gerhardt finally achieved her dream of becoming a beauty queen and now seeks to help others realize their aspirations.

Her 'Dream In A Box' project, part of Miss World's Beauty With A Purpose initiative, includes a book and materials designed to inspire children. It encourages young minds from Cape Town to Kolkata to explore their dreams with creative tools and positive affirmations.

Gerhardt's advocacy extends beyond pageantry as she champions education as a means to lift children out of poverty. Through initiatives in schools worldwide, she provides tangible support to empower children to envision brighter futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

