Left Menu

Operation Orange Rescue: Saving Bangkok's Baby Orangutans

Two baby orangutans were rescued in Bangkok from an attempted sale, and a suspected wildlife trafficker was apprehended. The incident highlights the illegal wildlife trade's threat to the critically endangered species. The orangutans are now under the care of conservation authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:04 IST
Operation Orange Rescue: Saving Bangkok's Baby Orangutans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant crackdown on wildlife trafficking, Thai authorities have rescued two baby orangutans from an attempted sale in the heart of Bangkok.

A suspect has been arrested at a local gas station, facing charges that could result in a four-year prison sentence if convicted for illegal possession of protected wildlife.

The orangutans, classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), have been handed over to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for their care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025