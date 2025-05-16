Operation Orange Rescue: Saving Bangkok's Baby Orangutans

In a significant crackdown on wildlife trafficking, Thai authorities have rescued two baby orangutans from an attempted sale in the heart of Bangkok.

A suspect has been arrested at a local gas station, facing charges that could result in a four-year prison sentence if convicted for illegal possession of protected wildlife.

The orangutans, classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), have been handed over to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for their care.

