Chris Brown’s Nightclub Altercation: A Dramatic Legal Turn
U.S. singer Chris Brown was taken into custody following charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm in an alleged attack at a London nightclub. The incident occurred in February 2023, and Brown, set to start his global tour, will appear in court next month to face the charges.
U.S. singer Chris Brown was taken into custody after appearing in an English court charged with causing grievous bodily harm. Prosecutors claim the incident was an 'unprovoked attack' at a London nightclub.
The charges stem from a February 19, 2023, incident where Brown allegedly attacked a music producer with a bottle at Tape nightclub. He was arrested in Manchester and appeared in court where prosecutor Hannah Nicholls stated it was an 'unprovoked attack with a weapon'.
The R&B star, known for hits like 'Loyal', 'Run It', and 'Under the Influence', is scheduled to begin a global tour next month. However, his next court appearance is set for June 13 at London's Southwark Crown Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)