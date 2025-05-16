Chris Brown Held in Custody Over Nightclub Assault Charges

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown was held in custody following a court appearance in Britain concerning allegations of assaulting a music producer with a bottle at a London nightclub.

The 36-year-old artist appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court facing a charge of grievous bodily harm, though he did not enter a plea. The incident allegedly occurred at Tape nightclub when Brown, caught on camera, attacked producer Abe Diaw multiple times on February 19, 2023.

The case is set for Southwark Crown Court in June as the singer continues his international tour next month. Brown's representatives have not commented on the situation.

