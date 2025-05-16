Salman Khan's Blackbuck Case: High Court Sets Crucial Hearing Date

The Rajasthan High Court set a hearing date of July 28 for appeals concerning Bollywood star Salman Khan and others involved in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The case stems from the alleged killing of two blackbucks near Jodhpur during a film shoot, leading to Khan's conviction and appeals by both the actor and the state.

By clubbing the appeals, the court aims to expedite proceedings in this high-profile case, potentially concluding years of legal back-and-forth.

