Salman Khan's Blackbuck Case: High Court Sets Crucial Hearing Date

The Rajasthan High Court directed to hear appeals in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan and other Bollywood actors on July 28. While Khan appealed against his conviction, the state contested the acquittal of co-accused actors. The high court has consolidated the cases for a joint hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Rajasthan High Court set a hearing date of July 28 for appeals concerning Bollywood star Salman Khan and others involved in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The case stems from the alleged killing of two blackbucks near Jodhpur during a film shoot, leading to Khan's conviction and appeals by both the actor and the state.

By clubbing the appeals, the court aims to expedite proceedings in this high-profile case, potentially concluding years of legal back-and-forth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

