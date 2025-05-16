Left Menu

Triumph of Valor: Operation Sindoor Celebrated with Sindoor Yatra

Hundreds of women took part in a 'Sindoor Yatra' to celebrate Operation Sindoor's success. The event, initiated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was a tribute to the Indian armed forces' valor and women's strength. It highlighted India's military prowess under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In a vibrant display of national pride, hundreds of women joined a 'Sindoor Yatra' on Friday evening to commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor, a military initiative led by the Indian armed forces. The procession, which commenced from Master Canteen square, was flagged off by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and wound its way to RD Women's University.

Prominent figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, participated in the march, which featured participants such as students, NCC cadets, and Anganwadi workers holding national flags and praising Operation Sindoor. The Chief Minister emphasized the mission as a tribute to the courage of the Indian army and a celebration of women's unwavering strength.

The event underscored the symbolism of Sindoor—its red hue representing both danger to adversaries and victory for the nation. Chief Minister Majhi highlighted the role of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Bhoomika Singh as emblematic of India's women power. The celebration extended across Odisha, emphasizing the global impact of India's enhanced military image under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

