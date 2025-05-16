Greece Takes Legal Action Against Adidas Over Acropolis Drone Show

Greece has filed a lawsuit over an alleged violation of antiquities protection laws, targeting a drone show reportedly linked to sports retailer Adidas. The show, which featured the Adidas logo and shoe design, used drones near the ancient Acropolis, sparking a national debate over cultural ethics and commercialism.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni condemned the event, stating that it took place without the necessary permissions and violated national law by exploiting the historic site for commercial gain. She described it as akin to an Adidas shoe 'kicking the Acropolis,' emphasizing the serious nature of the infringement.

Adidas responded, asserting that it had adhered to all legal requirements and did not use images of the monument for advertising. This incident follows Greece's decision to deny filmmaker Yorgos Lathimos' request to film on the Acropolis, highlighting ongoing tensions about the use of the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)