Chris Brown's Legal Troubles: Grammy Winner Remains in Custody

Grammy winner Chris Brown is detained in the UK over allegations of attacking a producer with a bottle. His bail request was denied, and he is to appear in court on June 13, possibly affecting his world tour. The incident occurred at a London nightclub, caught on surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:52 IST
Chris Brown (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British court has decided that Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown must remain in custody following allegations of assaulting a music producer with a bottle at a London nightclub earlier this year. The 36-year-old appeared in Manchester Magistrates' Court facing a charge of 'causing grievous bodily harm.'

Judge Joanne Hirst denied bail due to the severity of the case, meaning Brown will be held until his next court hearing on June 13 at Southwark Crown Court in London. This date could impact his ability to perform in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of his world tour.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls detailed how, during a UK tour in February 2023, Brown allegedly attacked producer Abe Diaw unprovoked, striking him with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair. The attack was reportedly recorded on surveillance footage. Brown was detained at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester and appeared in court wearing casual attire. His defense team argued that he was not a flight risk. As the case progresses to Southwark Crown Court, Brown's plea is anticipated, while his team remains silent on the allegations.

Brown, widely known as Breezy, gained fame in 2005 and has since become a prominent R&B artist, securing two Grammy awards, the latest for his album 11:11 (Deluxe). His European tour is set to begin on June 8 in Amsterdam, featuring performances alongside Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, and Bryson Tiller.

(With inputs from agencies.)

