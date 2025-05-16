Left Menu

Opulent Devotion: Kolkata Businessman's Lavish Offering to Tirumala Temple

A Kolkata devotee, Sanjiv Goenka, has donated diamond and gemstone-embedded gold ornaments weighing 5.2 kg, valued at Rs 3.6 crore, to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. These were handed over to TTD officials, which manages the world's richest Hindu shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:09 IST
Opulent Devotion: Kolkata Businessman's Lavish Offering to Tirumala Temple
donation
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable act of devotion, Sanjiv Goenka from Kolkata has made a significant donation to the revered Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. On Friday, he presented gold ornaments encrusted with diamonds and gemstones, weighing approximately 5.2 kilograms, valued at an impressive Rs 3.6 crore.

The lavish donation, consisting of a golden Kati and Varada Hasthams, was handed to TTD Additional Executive Officer, Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala, as per the press release from TTD.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is entrusted with the management of the Lord Venkateswara temple, acclaimed as the wealthiest Hindu shrine worldwide. This grand offering underlines the fervent devotion and philanthropic spirit of devotees toward the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025