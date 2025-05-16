Opulent Devotion: Kolkata Businessman's Lavish Offering to Tirumala Temple

In a remarkable act of devotion, Sanjiv Goenka from Kolkata has made a significant donation to the revered Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. On Friday, he presented gold ornaments encrusted with diamonds and gemstones, weighing approximately 5.2 kilograms, valued at an impressive Rs 3.6 crore.

The lavish donation, consisting of a golden Kati and Varada Hasthams, was handed to TTD Additional Executive Officer, Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, at the Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala, as per the press release from TTD.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is entrusted with the management of the Lord Venkateswara temple, acclaimed as the wealthiest Hindu shrine worldwide. This grand offering underlines the fervent devotion and philanthropic spirit of devotees toward the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)