Joaquin Phoenix's Tearful 'Eddington' Premiere Stuns Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival became the stage for a poignant moment as Joaquin Phoenix and Ari Aster's film 'Eddington' garnered a five-minute standing ovation. This contemporary Western, set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, boasts a stellar cast including Emma Stone, Austin Butler, and Pedro Pascal.

The film's reception was overwhelming, with attendees rising to their feet in applause. An emotional Joaquin Phoenix, visibly moved, was brought to tears during the ovation. Director Ari Aster humbly addressed the crowd, expressing gratitude and saying, 'I don't know what to say. I don't know what you think. Sorry, I guess? Thank you, I guess?'

He later added his appreciation, noting how privileged he felt to be part of the festival. 'Eddington' explores a May 2020 standoff between a sheriff and mayor in Eddington, New Mexico, unveiling deep political and social tensions. The ensemble cast also includes Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, and Clifton Collins Jr. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 18, marking Aster's celebrated return to the Western genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)