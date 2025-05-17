Left Menu

From Gangs to Greens: Vision Bearerz' Revolution in Mathare

Joseph Kariaga and his friends transformed from gang members to urban farmers in Nairobi's Mathare slum, founding Vision Bearerz. The group steers youth away from crime and combats food insecurity, impacting their community positively despite challenges like funding cuts. They exemplify the power of local initiatives in development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathare | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:40 IST
In the heart of Mathare, one of Nairobi's largest and toughest slums, a remarkable transformation is taking place. Joseph Kariaga and his companions, once ensnared in a life of crime, have swapped their weapons for farming tools, launching a community-focused initiative known as Vision Bearerz.

Founded in 2017, the group aims to provide an alternative to crime for the youth while tackling food insecurity in one of Kenya's neediest neighborhoods. Despite facing financial hurdles, Vision Bearerz persists, providing meals to over 150 children weekly and inspiring the community with their turnaround story.

As international funding declines, Vision Bearerz stands as a testament to the power of local efforts in advancing development goals. Their success is not just a source of community pride but a potential blueprint for slum revitalization across Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

