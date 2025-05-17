Left Menu

Miss World 2025 Contestants Shine at Telangana's Sports Day

The Miss World 2025 contestants enjoyed a vibrant Sports Day in Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. They engaged in yoga, badminton, and chess, fostering a spirit of fitness and fun. Speeches from prominent figures highlighted the event's significance, emphasizing fitness inspiration and Telangana's promotion on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of sports and culture, Miss World 2025 contestants gathered at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium for a spirited Sports Day. Festive energy filled the air as attendees participated in yoga, badminton, and chess, embodying a perfect blend of leisure and athleticism.

Telangana Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla were among the prominent figures who graced the occasion. Shukla praised the initiative, noting its potential to inspire youth to embrace fitness and health. The event, attended by representatives from over 109 countries, showcased Telangana's commitment to promoting global tourism.

The introduction of a new sports policy by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was also announced, focusing on enhancing sports infrastructure and encouraging women's participation. With plans to inaugurate the Young India Physical Education and Sports University, Telangana aims to cultivate athletic talent, particularly in rural areas, supporting women's empowerment and economic growth through sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

