Kristen Stewart's Directorial Triumph: 'The Chronology of Water' Premieres at Cannes

Kristen Stewart's first directorial feature, 'The Chronology of Water', debuted at Cannes, earning a 6.5-minute standing ovation. Adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, the film delves into a woman's transformative journey through trauma. Stewart co-wrote the screenplay, showcasing her dedication to this eight-year passion project.

Kristen Stewart (Photo/Instagram/@festivaldecannes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Kristen Stewart made waves at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday night with the premiere of her directorial debut, 'The Chronology of Water'. The film received a 6.5-minute standing ovation, indicating a successful and inspiring debut for the actor-turned-director. Adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, the story explores a woman's journey to transform her trauma into art.

Having worked on the project for over eight years, Stewart's dedication shines through. She co-wrote the screenplay with Andy Mingo, and the film features performances from Imogen Poots, Jim Belushi, and Thora Birch. Describing the film, Stewart emphasized themes of rebirth and resilience, calling it the most challenging and rewarding creative endeavor of her life.

Stewart is no newcomer to Cannes, having starred in several films that premiered at the festival. Her directorial debut has stirred significant interest, with eager fans swarming her post-screening. Produced by a team including Charles Gillibert and Yulia Zayceva, the film's distribution and sales are managed by WME Independent in North America and Les Films du Losange internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

