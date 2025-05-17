Left Menu

Ali Fazal Takes on Ghostly Mysteries in 'Beyond'

Actor Ali Fazal stars in 'Beyond', a horror-thriller set in a ghostly Himalayan town, directed by Sumit Purohit. The film is inspired by local legends and the desolation faced by hill settlements due to migration. It is produced by TrainTripper Films and will be shot in the Himalayas.

Actor Ali Fazal is stepping into the eerie world of the Himalayas in his upcoming horror-thriller, 'Beyond'. Starring alongside Tillotama Shome, Fazal is set to explore the mysterious and ghostly narratives of a deserted hill town.

The film, directed by Sumit Purohit and co-written with Saurav Dey, draws inspiration from local legends and myths, depicting the desolation and eerie landscape of Himalayan towns abandoned due to migration. Purohit emphasizes how personal experiences with this regional migration influenced the film's haunting narrative.

'Beyond' is a collaborative production between TrainTripper Films and fieber.film, with a shoot planned amidst the breathtaking yet hauntingly silent terrain of the Himalayas.

