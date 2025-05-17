Light and Sound Spectacle at Historic Samaleswari Temple

The enchanting light and sound show at the historic Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur, Odisha, has resumed, bringing cultural charm back to the site. After a six-month hiatus, the show reopens under the management of the Samaleswari Temple Trust Board, drawing enthusiasm from locals and tourists alike.

The president of the Trust Board, Sanjay Baboo, confirmed that the script, halted due to a technical snag, has been revised and is now available in Odia and Hindi, with plans to introduce a Sambalpuri version. The captivating ten-minute show illustrates the temple's history, rituals, and Western Odisha culture.

The temple, built by the first Chauhan king, Balram Dev, continues to be a significant draw for devotees and visitors. Moreover, the Samalei corridor project enhances the experience through infrastructure developments, including beautification, cultural spaces, and a public park.

(With inputs from agencies.)