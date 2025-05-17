Cinematic Resurrection: 'A Pale View of Hills' Bridges Generations

'A Pale View of Hills,' based on Kazuo Ishiguro's first novel, was adapted into film to capture the dwindling voices of Japan's WWII generation, as director Kei Ishikawa explains.

Debuting at Cannes, the story infuses Etsuko's 1945 Nagasaki experiences with 1980s England, highlighting timeless generational shifts and Japanese culture.

Ishikuro appreciates Ishikawa's vision, aligning the narrative with contemporary audiences, aiming to refresh perspectives on Japanese women while connecting generations old and new.

