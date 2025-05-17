Cannes Elegance: Mrs. Gowani's Red Carpet Ode to Indian Craftsmanship

In a breathtaking tribute to Indian craftsmanship, Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani graced the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet in 2025. Her red saree, woven with silver zari and accentuated with beadwork, highlighted India's timeless textile heritage, crafted by local artisans.

Her choice paid homage to Indian women, adorned in a color symbolizing strength and auspiciousness. Completing her ensemble was "The Majestic Allure," a unique necklace by designer Gautamm Ghanasingh, symbolizing feminine flow with diamonds and Colombian emeralds.

Mrs. Gowani's appearance not only celebrated Indian artisanship but also redefined modern luxury, intertwining cultural pride with global sophistication, underlining the significance of India's rich heritage and creativity on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)