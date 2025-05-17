Left Menu

Cannes Elegance: Mrs. Gowani's Red Carpet Ode to Indian Craftsmanship

Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani, trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, made a noteworthy appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Wearing a handcrafted red saree and a distinctive necklace by Gautamm Ghanasingh, she celebrated Indian textile and jewelry artistry while honoring women’s empowerment and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:18 IST
In a breathtaking tribute to Indian craftsmanship, Mrs. Nidarshana Gowani graced the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet in 2025. Her red saree, woven with silver zari and accentuated with beadwork, highlighted India's timeless textile heritage, crafted by local artisans.

Her choice paid homage to Indian women, adorned in a color symbolizing strength and auspiciousness. Completing her ensemble was "The Majestic Allure," a unique necklace by designer Gautamm Ghanasingh, symbolizing feminine flow with diamonds and Colombian emeralds.

Mrs. Gowani's appearance not only celebrated Indian artisanship but also redefined modern luxury, intertwining cultural pride with global sophistication, underlining the significance of India's rich heritage and creativity on the world stage.

