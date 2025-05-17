Left Menu

Gujarat CM Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' Rally Celebrating Operation Sindoor

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led a 'Tiranga Yatra' bike rally from Lapkaman village to Adani Shantigram township, aimed at celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. The event saw participation from local youth, village leaders, and villagers, all honoring the bravery of the Indian armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:30 IST
Gujarat CM Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' Rally Celebrating Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded a vibrant 'Tiranga Yatra' bike rally on Saturday to commemorate the accomplishments of Operation Sindoor. The rally commenced from Lapkaman village and concluded at Adani Shantigram township, within Patel's Ghatlodia assembly constituency, according to a government announcement.

Throughout the route, Chief Minister Patel, riding in an open jeep, was warmly greeted by villagers. The event attracted hundreds of enthusiastic youth from Lapkaman, Lilapur, Khodiyar, and nearby villages, who gathered to pay tribute to the valor of the Indian armed forces during the operation.

The rally also saw the participation of village sarpanchs, panchayat representatives, and a sizable number of villagers, emphasizing the community's spirit and patriotic fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025