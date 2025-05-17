Gujarat CM Leads 'Tiranga Yatra' Rally Celebrating Operation Sindoor
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led a 'Tiranga Yatra' bike rally from Lapkaman village to Adani Shantigram township, aimed at celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. The event saw participation from local youth, village leaders, and villagers, all honoring the bravery of the Indian armed forces.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded a vibrant 'Tiranga Yatra' bike rally on Saturday to commemorate the accomplishments of Operation Sindoor. The rally commenced from Lapkaman village and concluded at Adani Shantigram township, within Patel's Ghatlodia assembly constituency, according to a government announcement.
Throughout the route, Chief Minister Patel, riding in an open jeep, was warmly greeted by villagers. The event attracted hundreds of enthusiastic youth from Lapkaman, Lilapur, Khodiyar, and nearby villages, who gathered to pay tribute to the valor of the Indian armed forces during the operation.
The rally also saw the participation of village sarpanchs, panchayat representatives, and a sizable number of villagers, emphasizing the community's spirit and patriotic fervor.
