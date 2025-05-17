Acharya Prashant Launches 'Operation 2030' to Combat Climate Change with Spiritual Awakening
Renowned philosopher Acharya Prashant launches 'Operation 2030', a spiritual mission emphasizing climate action. In collaboration with PVR INOX and Presidium Group, the initiative aims to awaken youth to climate threats, marked by his new book's release. It urges courageous, conscious living inspired by Bhagavad Gita principles.
Renowned philosopher and author Acharya Prashant has embarked on a new spiritual mission titled 'Operation 2030'. The initiative aims to awaken the youth to the pressing threat of climate change.
During an event held at PVR EDM Mall, Ghaziabad, in collaboration with Presidium Group of Schools and PVR INOX, Acharya Prashant emphasized the urgent need for climate action. This event also marked the release of his latest book, "Decoding Success".
Acharya Prashant's 'Operation 2030' is a decade-long movement inspired by the United Nations' climate goals, aiming to mobilize youth in climate action, drawing parallels to the call to action found in the Bhagavad Gita. He challenges individuals to rise above comfort, advocating for changes in consumer behavior as part of the solution.
