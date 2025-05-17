Social Media Stunt Sparks Panic in Punjab

Panic erupted in Punjab's Gurdaspur district when a grenade-like object was discovered outside a Batala liquor store on Saturday, prompting immediate police action and a bomb disposal operation.

Authorities initially feared the object was a live explosive, triggering a cordon and the intervention of experts from Amritsar. However, upon investigation, it was identified as a dummy grenade used in a social media stunt.

The person responsible, Manu Agwan, has been booked by police for causing alarm. According to Batala SSP Qasim Mir, the stunt aimed at gaining online fame went awry, leading to unnecessary panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)