Social Media Stunt Sparks Panic in Punjab

A man named Manu Agwan was booked by police for placing a grenade-like object outside a liquor store in Batala, Punjab, as part of a publicity stunt for social media fame. The incident caused panic, leading authorities to call in a bomb disposal squad.

  • India

Panic erupted in Punjab's Gurdaspur district when a grenade-like object was discovered outside a Batala liquor store on Saturday, prompting immediate police action and a bomb disposal operation.

Authorities initially feared the object was a live explosive, triggering a cordon and the intervention of experts from Amritsar. However, upon investigation, it was identified as a dummy grenade used in a social media stunt.

The person responsible, Manu Agwan, has been booked by police for causing alarm. According to Batala SSP Qasim Mir, the stunt aimed at gaining online fame went awry, leading to unnecessary panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

