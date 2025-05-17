Ishant Sharma on Virat Kohli: The Bond Beyond Stardom

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma opened up about his long-standing friendship with fellow player Virat Kohli, affectionately known as 'Cheeku' by his close circle. Speaking ahead of a cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, Ishant described the unique bond that has remained unchanged despite Kohli's celebrity status.

Reflecting on their early days in Delhi cricket, Ishant recounted how they navigated the trials of their under-19 cricket days, sharing rooms and saving allowances. He emphasized that for him, Kohli remains the same childhood friend, unaffected by his stardom.

Highlighting their camaraderie, Ishant shared how their interactions are filled with humor rather than cricket talk, maintaining a relationship that's more about brotherly connection than accomplishments. Their enduring friendship remains a testament to the strong bonds formed during their formative years in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)