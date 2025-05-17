Left Menu

Ishant Sharma on Virat Kohli: The Bond Beyond Stardom

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma shares insights on his enduring friendship with cricket superstar Virat Kohli. Known as 'Cheeku' among friends, Kohli's public persona contrasts with the childhood friend Ishant grew up with, highlighting a deep connection forged in their early cricket days in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:41 IST
Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma opened up about his long-standing friendship with fellow player Virat Kohli, affectionately known as 'Cheeku' by his close circle. Speaking ahead of a cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, Ishant described the unique bond that has remained unchanged despite Kohli's celebrity status.

Reflecting on their early days in Delhi cricket, Ishant recounted how they navigated the trials of their under-19 cricket days, sharing rooms and saving allowances. He emphasized that for him, Kohli remains the same childhood friend, unaffected by his stardom.

Highlighting their camaraderie, Ishant shared how their interactions are filled with humor rather than cricket talk, maintaining a relationship that's more about brotherly connection than accomplishments. Their enduring friendship remains a testament to the strong bonds formed during their formative years in the sport.

