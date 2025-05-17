Jasmine Paolini Makes Italian Tennis History

In a historic victory, Jasmine Paolini claimed the Italian Open title, becoming the first Italian woman to achieve this feat in 40 years. The 29-year-old from Tuscany triumphed over American world number three Coco Gauff with a decisive 6-4, 6-2 win.

This victory is Paolini's most significant clay-court success and her second title at the 1000 level, adding to her previous win at the Dubai Championships last year. Her stellar performance on the court has thrilled the home crowd and solidified her status in Italian tennis history.

Paolini's win also serves as a confidence booster ahead of the French Open, where she was the runner-up last year. The tournament is set to begin on May 25, and all eyes will be on Paolini as she aims to continue her impressive run.

(With inputs from agencies.)