ALIMCO Leads Inclusive Innovation with AI-Enhanced Assistive Technologies
ALIMCO is set to unveil AI-enabled assistive technologies to empower persons with disabilities. By focusing on user-centric designs and affordability, the organization aims to make inclusive innovations accessible. The new product line aligns with national initiatives to ensure that no one is left behind.
The Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) is on the brink of launching a revolutionary lineup of AI-enhanced assistive technologies aimed at empowering persons with disabilities. At its Annual General Meeting for FY 2024-25, ALIMCO announced several cutting-edge products that are in the final stages of development.
Senior officials emphasized that the new offerings, which include a universal socket and motorized wheelchair, reflect ALIMCO's commitment to inclusivity and affordability. These advancements align with national initiatives like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' aiming for a future where everyone has access to technology that enhances independence and dignity.
To expand its outreach, ALIMCO is collaborating with state governments, NGOs, and educational institutions. Through these partnerships, the organization aims to improve access to assistive devices in rural and remote areas, ensuring that people with disabilities and children with special needs receive the support they require.
