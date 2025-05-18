Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson and SNL Light Up 50th Season Finale

The final episode of Saturday Night Live's 50th season featured Scarlett Johansson hosting for her record seventh time. Highlighted by a musical sketch to Billy Joel's tune, the show reflected on the past year without major cast departures. The episode included jokes, behind-the-scenes skits, and a unique opening by James Austin Johnson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:27 IST
Saturday Night Live wrapped up its milestone 50th season with a reflective finale hosted by Scarlett Johansson, marking her record-setting seventh time as host. The iconic NBC show featured the cast in a musical performance to the tune of Billy Joel's "Piano Man," looking back on the eventful season.

Despite rumors of potential cast shakeups, no post-season departures were announced, although the show playfully teased Sarah Sherman's exit. The finale featured regular jokes from Colin Jost and Michael Che, including cheeky exchanges targeting Johansson, whose husband is an SNL writer.

The finale showcased pre-recorded skits with Johansson at the center, involving cast surprises and humorous plot twists. Additionally, James Austin Johnson's impersonation of Donald Trump opened the show, ultimately closing the season on a satirical note amid high expectations for the iconic show's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

