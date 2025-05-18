Historic Installation: Pope Leo XIV, First American Pope, Ushers in New Era

Pope Leo XIV made history as he became the first American pope to be installed in a grand ceremony at St. Peter's Square on Sunday. Greeted by a throng of tens of thousands, Leo's popemobile ride through the square set the stage for a day rich in ancient rituals and symbolic gestures.

The event drew dignitaries, including two U.S. officials, thanks to Leo's dual citizenship. Participants included world leaders such as the Presidents of Peru and Ukraine. American pilgrims expressed immense pride in seeing one of their own rise to such a prominent role in the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV, a seasoned missionary, has identified achieving global peace and addressing challenges from artificial intelligence as his priorities. These goals reflect the Catholic Church's longstanding commitment to human dignity and justice, intertwined with Leo's modern vision for the papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)