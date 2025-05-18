Left Menu

Historic Installation: Pope Leo XIV, First American Pope, Ushers in New Era

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, took his inaugural popemobile ride in St. Peter's Square, marking his formal installation involving global leaders. This momentous event includes symbols of papal service and underscores Leo's dual focus on global peace and the challenges posed by artificial intelligence to human dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 18-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 13:16 IST
Historic Installation: Pope Leo XIV, First American Pope, Ushers in New Era
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV made history as he became the first American pope to be installed in a grand ceremony at St. Peter's Square on Sunday. Greeted by a throng of tens of thousands, Leo's popemobile ride through the square set the stage for a day rich in ancient rituals and symbolic gestures.

The event drew dignitaries, including two U.S. officials, thanks to Leo's dual citizenship. Participants included world leaders such as the Presidents of Peru and Ukraine. American pilgrims expressed immense pride in seeing one of their own rise to such a prominent role in the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV, a seasoned missionary, has identified achieving global peace and addressing challenges from artificial intelligence as his priorities. These goals reflect the Catholic Church's longstanding commitment to human dignity and justice, intertwined with Leo's modern vision for the papacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025