Historic Installation: Pope Leo XIV, First American Pope, Ushers in New Era
Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, took his inaugural popemobile ride in St. Peter's Square, marking his formal installation involving global leaders. This momentous event includes symbols of papal service and underscores Leo's dual focus on global peace and the challenges posed by artificial intelligence to human dignity.
Pope Leo XIV made history as he became the first American pope to be installed in a grand ceremony at St. Peter's Square on Sunday. Greeted by a throng of tens of thousands, Leo's popemobile ride through the square set the stage for a day rich in ancient rituals and symbolic gestures.
The event drew dignitaries, including two U.S. officials, thanks to Leo's dual citizenship. Participants included world leaders such as the Presidents of Peru and Ukraine. American pilgrims expressed immense pride in seeing one of their own rise to such a prominent role in the Catholic Church.
Pope Leo XIV, a seasoned missionary, has identified achieving global peace and addressing challenges from artificial intelligence as his priorities. These goals reflect the Catholic Church's longstanding commitment to human dignity and justice, intertwined with Leo's modern vision for the papacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Leo XIV lays out his vision of papacy, identifies artificial intelligence as main challenge for humanity, reports AP. NPK NPK
India's Stance on Global Peace: Insights from Vice President Dhankhar
King Charles Calls for Global Peace in VE Day Commemoration Speech
Kautilya's Enduring Legacy: India's Democratic Spirit and Global Peace Vision
Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence