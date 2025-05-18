Left Menu

Javed Akhtar: Choosing Hell Over Pakistan Amidst Controversy

Javed Akhtar, a prominent lyricist and screenwriter, addresses the criticism he faces regarding his views on patriotism and religion. Speaking at a book launch, he expressed his preference for hell over Pakistan, underscoring the hostility from extremists in both nations, and his non-partisan stance on political ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:03 IST
Javed Akhtar: Choosing Hell Over Pakistan Amidst Controversy
Javed Akhtar
  • Country:
  • India

Javed Akhtar, the renowned lyricist and screenwriter, took center stage at a book launch event in Mumbai to discuss his contentious views on patriotism and religion. Known for his outspoken stance, Akhtar made a striking revelation about his preference between Pakistan and hell, choosing the latter amidst applause from the audience.

Akhtar, at 80 years, conveyed his experiences of being a target for extremists on both sides of the India-Pakistan divide. Despite daily abuses on social media, he admits being encouraged by those who support his views. He emphasized the importance of citizens who do not align blindly with any political ideology, promoting independent thought.

Crediting Mumbai for his success, Akhtar reflected on the city's influence on his career. Interestingly, his remarks come in light of strained India-Pakistan cultural relations, aggravated by the recent ban on a Pakistani film in India. This ongoing friction highlights the challenges arts and culture face amidst political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025