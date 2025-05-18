Javed Akhtar: Choosing Hell Over Pakistan Amidst Controversy

Javed Akhtar, the renowned lyricist and screenwriter, took center stage at a book launch event in Mumbai to discuss his contentious views on patriotism and religion. Known for his outspoken stance, Akhtar made a striking revelation about his preference between Pakistan and hell, choosing the latter amidst applause from the audience.

Akhtar, at 80 years, conveyed his experiences of being a target for extremists on both sides of the India-Pakistan divide. Despite daily abuses on social media, he admits being encouraged by those who support his views. He emphasized the importance of citizens who do not align blindly with any political ideology, promoting independent thought.

Crediting Mumbai for his success, Akhtar reflected on the city's influence on his career. Interestingly, his remarks come in light of strained India-Pakistan cultural relations, aggravated by the recent ban on a Pakistani film in India. This ongoing friction highlights the challenges arts and culture face amidst political tensions.

