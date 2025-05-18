Left Menu

Revival of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Infrastructure Boost at Nathu La

The Sikkim government is enhancing infrastructure for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via the Nathu La pass, set to resume after five years. With two routes in Uttarakhand and Sikkim, preparations include acclimatisation centres and other facilities for a safe pilgrimage experience, amid improved India-China relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:10 IST
The Sikkim government has fast-tracked infrastructure development to facilitate the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La, a strategic Himalayan pass linking Sikkim and China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

With religious significance to Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, the pilgrimage is set to resume after a five-year hiatus. Authorities are establishing acclimatisation centres and necessary facilities between Gangtok and Nathu La to ensure a smoother journey for pilgrims.

The yatra was paused due to COVID-19 and a military standoff at the Line of Actual Control. Improved relations have now led to its resumption, providing improved route options via Uttarakhand and Sikkim, promising a safer travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

