Revival of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Infrastructure Boost at Nathu La

The Sikkim government has fast-tracked infrastructure development to facilitate the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nathu La, a strategic Himalayan pass linking Sikkim and China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

With religious significance to Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, the pilgrimage is set to resume after a five-year hiatus. Authorities are establishing acclimatisation centres and necessary facilities between Gangtok and Nathu La to ensure a smoother journey for pilgrims.

The yatra was paused due to COVID-19 and a military standoff at the Line of Actual Control. Improved relations have now led to its resumption, providing improved route options via Uttarakhand and Sikkim, promising a safer travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)