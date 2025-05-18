Odisha's BJP Government Celebrates First Year with Cultural Fanfare

The Odisha government is rolling out the red carpet to mark the first anniversary of its BJP administration with an array of celebrations next month. According to officials, events will take place from June 11 to 13 at multiple levels across the state, aiming to showcase the government's achievements.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja orchestrated preparations for the upcoming anniversary, instructing departmental heads to present their successes through exhibitions, discussions, and cultural activities. A state-level program is set at Janata Maidan, supplemented by multi-day exhibitions organized by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS).

In an effort to create public awareness, the Information and Public Relations Department will release a booklet detailing departmental achievements and central scheme executions. Departments have been called upon to share success stories through various media to inform citizens about the benefits derived from government schemes.

