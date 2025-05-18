Left Menu

Security Tightened Amid Threats to Shirui Lily Festival Attendees

Manipur Police registered a criminal case against threats issued to Meitei community members planning to attend the state-level Shirui Lily Festival. Allegedly, these threats are from individuals associated with the Kuki community. Authorities assure heightened security for the event amidst ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

Updated: 18-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:40 IST
In a bid to ensure safety and quell rising tensions, Manipur Police have lodged a criminal case following threats directed at the Meitei community regarding their participation in the Shirui Lily Festival. This measure was taken amid allegations that these threats, disseminated largely via social media, originate from unknown individuals purportedly linked to the Kuki community.

The police have confirmed that extensive security protocols are in effect for the duration of the festival, taking place in Ukhrul district from May 20 to May 24. The route to the venue, which passes through Kuki villages, has been a focal point of concern, prompting continuous security reviews and the involvement of senior officers in oversight roles.

As ethnic violence continues to cast a shadow over the region, with over 260 casualties since May 2023, authorities strive to ensure public safety and facilitate peaceful participation in the festival, amidst the backdrop of political shifts with the imposition of President's rule in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

