Left Menu

Jensanity Hits Taiwan: Nvidia CEO's Electrifying Visit

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's visit to Taiwan for Computex sparks fan frenzy. Dubbed 'Jensanity,' his presence draws massive media attention. Taiwanese youth admire his influence and achievements. Huang attends the World Masters Games as a guest of honor, alongside a famous boxer and actor, creating political ripples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:41 IST
Jensanity Hits Taiwan: Nvidia CEO's Electrifying Visit
Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, has captivated Taiwan as he visits Taipei for the annual Computex trade show. His presence has incited a phenomenon termed 'Jensanity,' characterized by fervent fans eagerly seeking autographs on everything from books to baseballs.

Huang, born in Tainan, is cherishing the enthusiastic reception he receives. This year, his company has set up a pop-up store selling memorabilia featuring his likeness, further solidifying his celebrity status in Taiwan.

From hosting influential tech leaders to attending the World Masters Games as a guest of honor, Huang's every move is keenly watched. His visit also stirred political discourse, showcasing the fusion of tech influence and media frenzy in Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025