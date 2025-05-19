Jensanity Hits Taiwan: Nvidia CEO's Electrifying Visit

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, has captivated Taiwan as he visits Taipei for the annual Computex trade show. His presence has incited a phenomenon termed 'Jensanity,' characterized by fervent fans eagerly seeking autographs on everything from books to baseballs.

Huang, born in Tainan, is cherishing the enthusiastic reception he receives. This year, his company has set up a pop-up store selling memorabilia featuring his likeness, further solidifying his celebrity status in Taiwan.

From hosting influential tech leaders to attending the World Masters Games as a guest of honor, Huang's every move is keenly watched. His visit also stirred political discourse, showcasing the fusion of tech influence and media frenzy in Taiwan.

