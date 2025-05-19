Left Menu

Temple Heist in Himachal: Priceless Jewels Vanish Overnight

Valuable jewellery and goods were stolen from Jalpa Mata temple in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. The theft occurred at night, with gold and silver items taken, along with the donation box and a computer containing CCTV footage. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, jewellery and valuables worth several lakhs have been reported stolen from the revered Jalpa Mata temple, located in Sangeerthi village, Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh. Police announced on Monday that the theft took place on Sunday night.

The burglars made off with gold earrings, a silver umbrella, gold eyes, a silver crown, a tiki, and a gold necklace from the idol. Surprisingly, they also absconded with the donation box and the computer storing CCTV footage.

A formal complaint has been logged, and Sadar police station is actively investigating the theft. Jalpa Mata, a highly venerated deity among thousands in the district, attracts hundreds of devotees daily. Despite the houses surrounding the temple, no witnesses have come forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

