Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch Captivates Cannes with Black Sling Style

Benedict Cumberbatch drew attention at Cannes Film Festival with a black arm sling matching his tux. Accompanied by wife Sophie Hunter in an off-shoulder dress, they attended the premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' directed by Wes Anderson, receiving a 7.5-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:20 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch Captivates Cannes with Black Sling Style
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Benedict Cumberbatch captivated attendees at the 78th Cannes Film Festival with his stylish ensemble, complemented by a black arm sling. The celebrated actor, dressed in a sharp black tuxedo paired with a pristine white shirt and bowtie, walked the red carpet alongside his wife, Sophie Hunter, who stunned in an off-shoulder dress.

Despite the mystery surrounding his injury, Cumberbatch maintained his fashion-forward appearance, posing confidently for photographers. The couple was present at Cannes for the premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme', a much-anticipated film directed by Wes Anderson. The premiere received an overwhelming response, with the audience bestowing a 7.5-minute standing ovation.

In his post-screening remarks, Anderson expressed gratitude to his ensemble cast, highlighting their contributions to the film. 'The Phoenician Scheme' marks a return to Anderson's signature style of quirky, dysfunctional family narratives. The film boasts an impressive cast, including industry heavyweights such as Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera, and Bill Murray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025